There are 41 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,226, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 1,366 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the state total to 353,368.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 562, which is one more than day prior. There are 130 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 10 fewer than day prior.
There are 56 available adult ICU beds out of 706 total (8% availability) and 292 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,127 (7% availability).
Note: Do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported 8,804 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 18.
The seven-day running average is now 9,511 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,184,813 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,931,989 doses of Moderna and 223,288 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,788,567 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,574,554 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (44), Clackamas (87), Clatsop (13), Columbia (14), Coos (29), Crook (42), Curry (8), Deschutes (73), Douglas (44), Gilliam (3), Grant (15), Harney (17), Hood River (3), Jackson (56), Jefferson (14), Josephine (14), Klamath (81), Lake (14), Lane (124), Lincoln (22), Linn (60), Malheur (26), Marion (116), Morrow (4), Multnomah (123), Polk (51), Sherman (2), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (72), Union (3), Wallowa (3), Wasco (22), Washington (107), Wheeler (9),and Yamhill (37).