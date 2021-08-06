There are four new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,889, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Friday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 970 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state total to 226,899.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 6,980 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The seven-day running average is now 5,210 doses per day.
As of Friday, 2,512,046 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,325,446 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 496, which is 39 more than Thursday. There are 135 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one more than Thursday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (11), Clackamas (73), Clatsop (26), Columbia (3), Coos (24), Crook (10), Curry (16), Deschutes (54), Douglas (64), Harney (3), Hood River (10), Jackson (141), Jefferson (7), Josephine (41), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (40), Lincoln (13), Linn (8), Malheur (5), Marion (71), Morrow (13), Multnomah (94), Polk (18), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (61), Union (19), Wallowa (1), Wasco (12), Washington (79), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (29).
Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases reported today is lower than expected because a technical issue has created a backlog of unprocessed reports. Local public health departments and OHA are working through the backlog of unprocessed reports.
Oregon’s 2,886th COVID-19 death is a 25-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 4 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,887th COVID-19 death is a 48-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Aug. 4 at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,888th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 4 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,889th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 23 and died on Aug. 3 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.