The Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday reported 1,282 new confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases and 35 more deaths.
The state also released more details about how vaccines are being distributed in Oregon. On Monday, an additional 2,573 doses of the vaccine were administered, raising the state’s total to 7,203.
In a news conference Tuesday morning, Gov. Kate Brown said Oregon’s teachers, school staff and other education-related workers should be next in line — after healthcare staff and senior-care residents and workers — to get the coronavirus vaccine.
“I am doing this because I think it’s critical that our teachers, our educators, our school personnel — whether it’s folks working in the lunchrooms or doing the transportation — be protected, and that we are doing this while we are working to get our kids back into the classroom,” Brown said.
Where the new cases are by county: Baker (9), Benton (10), Clackamas (168), Clatsop (2), Columbia (11), Coos (12), Crook (7), Curry (4), Deschutes (52), Douglas (6), Grant (1), Hood River (20), Jackson (63), Jefferson (20), Josephine (4), Klamath (23), Lake (2), Lane (85), Lincoln (6), Linn (32), Malheur (17), Marion (161), Morrow (4), Multnomah (258), Polk (34), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (49), Union (10), Wasco (5), Washington (153), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (41).
The prevalence of infections: On Tuesday, the state reported 1,136 new positive tests out of 18,993 tests performed, equaling a 6% positivity rate.
Who got infected: New confirmed or presumed infections grew among the following age groups: 0-9 (55); 10-19 (149); 20-29 (262); 30-39 (210); 40-49 (212); 50-59 (185); 60-69 (127); 70-79 (61); 80 and older (53).
Who’s in the hospital: The state reported 524 Oregonians with confirmed coronavirus infections were currently in the hospital Tuesday, four fewer than Monday. Of those, 119 coronavirus patients were in intensive care units, two fewer than Monday.
Since it began: Oregon has reported 105,073 confirmed or presumed infections and 1,382 deaths, among the lowest totals in the nation. To date, the state has reported 2,491,437 lab reports from tests.