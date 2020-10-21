PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 635, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday
Oregon Health Authority reported 331 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 40,443.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (27), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (9), Douglas (7), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (36), Josephine (1), Lane (40), Linn (6), Malheur (8), Marion (43), Multnomah (56), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (19), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (55) and Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 634th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 10 and died on Oct. 16 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 635th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 26 and died on Oct.17 at Tuality Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon long-term care facilities can get no-cost COVID-19 vaccines when they become available
Oregon Department of Human Services and Oregon Health Authority notified long-term care facilities that their residents and employees can get no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations when a vaccine becomes available, as part of a partnership between the federal government and two large, commercial pharmacies.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Oct. 16 that it was partnering with CVS and Walgreens to provide on-site COVID-19 vaccinations for residents of long-term care facilities — nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, residential care facilities, adult foster care homes and other community-based care facilities, such as group homes for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Employees also could get the vaccine through this program, but the CDC says they likely would receive it earlier than residents based on a recommendation to prioritize vaccination for health care personnel.
Registration to participate is Oct. 29. Long-term care facilities that opt out must provide an alternate plan, such as using their own on-site pharmacy to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and employees.
Paul Cieslak, M.D., medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at the OHA Public Health Division, noted that 44% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have been among residents of long-term care facilities.