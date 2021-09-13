Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
PORTLAND — There are 32 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,446 the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 4,700 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 301,504.
The 32 new deaths and 4,700 new cases reported today include data reported by counties for the 3-day period between Friday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 12.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,075, which is 11 fewer than day prior. There are 274 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is nine fewer than day prior.
There are 62 available adult ICU beds out of 652 total (10% availability) and 316 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,264 (7% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 4,699 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 12
The seven-day running average is now 7,325 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,880,337 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,873,097 doses of Moderna and 206,134 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (53), Benton (44), Clackamas (399), Clatsop (2), Columbia (53), Coos (58), Crook (26), Curry (22), Deschutes (410), Douglas (201), Gilliam (5), Grant (11), Harney (13), Hood River (11), Jackson (305), Jefferson (28), Josephine (170), Klamath (41), Lake (22), Lane (433), Lincoln (56), Linn (284), Malheur (32), Marion (457), Morrow (12), Multnomah (629), Polk (58), Tillamook (51), Umatilla (85), Union (70), Wallowa (3), Wasco (21), Washington (493) and Yamhill (142).
Oregon reported 2,142 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 10, 1,513 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 11, and 1,045 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on September 12.
