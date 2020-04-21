COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 78, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday, April 21, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 46 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 2,002. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (2), Coos (1), Klamath (2), Linn (1), Marion (10), Multnomah (22), Umatilla (2), Wasco (1), and Washington (7).
After receiving updated residency information, Benton and Yamhill Counties both transferred cases to other Oregon counties yesterday. This led to an overall increase of 46 new cases statewide, and an increase of 48 new cases for the counties.
To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 76th COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old man in Washington County, who tested positive on March 16 and died on April 17 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 77th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old woman in Washington County, who tested positive on March 24 and died on April 18 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 78th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive and died on April 20 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.