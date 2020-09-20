Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 526, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 208 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 30,801.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (18), Clatsop (4), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Deschutes (9), Douglas (2), Gilliam (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (2), Klamath (1), Lane (23), Linn (7), Malheur (15), Marion (21), Morrow (3), Multnomah (41), Polk (1), Umatilla (8), Washington (28), and Yamhill (3).

Oregon’s 526th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept.18, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

