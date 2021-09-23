There are 12 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,661, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,836 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 318,914.
OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report
OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released Thursday, found that 76.8% of the 11,994 reported COVID-19 cases between Sept. 12 through Sept. 18 occurred in people who were unvaccinated.
There were 2,778 breakthrough cases, accounting for 23.2% of all cases.
The average age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 49. Eighty-four cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 68 breakthrough cases in people aged 12 to 17.
To date, there have been 22,879 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 48. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.
To date, 4.5% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.9% have died. The average age of the people who died was 81.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 885, which is 54 fewer than day prior. There are 263 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is seven fewer than Thursday.
There are 56 available adult ICU beds out of 642 total (9% availability) and 381 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,234 (9% availability).
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 7,964 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 22.
The seven-day running average is now 7,713 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,937,158 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,893,550 doses of Moderna and 212,116 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,717,918 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,483,452 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and COVID-19 deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (22), Clackamas (133), Clatsop (18), Columbia (18), Coos (66), Crook (20), Curry (2), Deschutes (185), Douglas (67), Gilliam (2), Grant (4), Harney (11), Hood River (10), Jackson (90), Jefferson (39), Josephine (34), Klamath (49), Lake (11), Lane (141), Lincoln (8), Linn (65), Malheur (26), Marion (166), Morrow (7), Multnomah (231), Polk (48), Sherman (4), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (105), Union (13), Wallowa (11), Wasco (15), Washington (148) and Yamhill (54).
Oregon’s 3,650th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 21 at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,651st COVID-19 related death is a 59-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 21 at Mckenzie-Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,652nd COVID-19 related death is a 59-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 6 and died on Sept. 21 at Mckenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,653rd COVID-19 related death is a 41-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 17 and died on Sept.17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,654th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 5 and died on Sept. 19 at St. Anthony Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,655th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 21 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,656th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 15 and died on Sept. 20 at Mckenzie-Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,657th COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Sept. 7 and died on Sept. 19 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,658th COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Sept. 20 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,659th COVID-19 related death is a 63-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Sept. 21 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,660th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Sept. 10 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,661st COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old woman from Clatsop County who tested positive on Sept. 11 and died on Sept. 18 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Note: More information is known about Oregon’s 3,646th COVID-19 related death, a 43-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 17 and died on Sept. 16. She was originally reported as a Marion County resident.