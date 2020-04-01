COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 19, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 1. The new COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (6), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Jackson (1), Lane (2), Lincoln (1), Marion (10), Multnomah (18), Washington (3), and Yamhill (1). One case previously reported in Hood River County was identified as a resident of another state; thus, the statewide case count is 736. Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 19th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on March 27, and died on March 29, at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
The COVID-19 case data OHA publishes once a day on its website and shares once a day with the media are provisional and subject to change. A case reported yesterday as a Hood River County case was later determined to be a Washington State case. The total number of new cases reported as of Tuesday has changed from 690 to 689.