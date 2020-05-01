COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 104, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday, May 1, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 2,579. The new COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (8), Clatsop (1), Coos (1), Douglas (1), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Linn (1), Malheur (2), Marion (17), Morrow (2), Multnomah (13), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Washington (9).
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 104th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 14 and died April 29 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
OHA released its statewide modeling update showing that statewide mitigation efforts are working to flatten the curve.
This week’s report also modeled three scenarios from May 4 until June 4, assuming interventions with different levels of effectiveness in reducing transmission. The comparison shows this epidemic is clearly very sensitive to changes in policies or public adherence to community mitigation strategies.
The scenario modeling underscores the need to continue monitoring outcomes extremely carefully over time. It shows that to loosen the community mitigation strategies without a large increase in infections, changes need be made incrementally. Any changes need to be accompanied by other interventions to keep transmission levels low. Other interventions include increased testing capacity, detailed contact tracing and likely the quarantining of infected individuals.