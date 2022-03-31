Oregon is one of the top U.S. destinations for the $1.8 trillion cryptocurrency market, according to new research.
But the state’s most powerful lawmaker, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, is concerned about cryptocurrency traders’ and investors’ use of federal Opportunity Zones and their redevelopment areas tax breaks.
Wyden chairs the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, a key panel as Congress looks at regulating the explosive and volatile cryptocurrency marketplace.
The Oregon Democrat has written to top cryptocurrency companies as well as a prominent accountant within the industry to ask about the industry’s use of federal Opportunity Zones and accompanying tax breaks.
Opportunity Zones are federally designated redevelopment areas where investors and developers can receive significant tax breaks for their investments.
They were created in 2017 via former President Donald Trump’s tax cuts. Oregon has 86 opportunity zones where capital gains and investment tax breaks are offered for economic development projects in economically disadvantaged areas and redevelopment districts. Downtown Klamath Falls and Chiloquin are among the state’s zones.
Wyden worries how cryptocurrency firms are potentially using Opportunity Zones’ tax benefits and whether those investments are helping create jobs and generate economic development.
“I have long been concerned that the Opportunity Zone program may permit wealthy investors another opportunity to avoid billions of dollars in taxes without meaningfully benefitting the distressed communities the program was intended to help. Earlier this year, I launched an investigation into luxury real estate developments in Opportunity Zones that might shield wealthy investors from capital gains taxes in exchange for limited public benefit. I am similarly concerned by recent reports that companies involved in cryptocurrency mining may be seeking to avoid taxes without meaningfully benefitting distressed communities using the Opportunity Zone program,” Wyden wrote in one of the March 28 letters.
Argo Blockchain, Redivider Blockchain and Blake Christian, a CPA prominent with cryptocurrency transactions, received inquiries about the use of Opportunity Zones. They have not yet responded to requests for comment.
Wyden has broader concerns about the Opportunity Zone programs and wants developers and investors benefiting from tax breaks to show they are benefiting the local communities.
“There currently is no requirement that such companies demonstrate the benefit they are providing to low income-communities they claim to help. Accordingly, I have introduced legislation to reform the Opportunity Zone program, including requiring annual, public information reporting from Opportunity Funds, and annual statements to the IRS from fund investors,” Wyden said.
They have come under scrutiny to whether they are creating jobs and investment in economically challenged areas or using them as tax shelters.
The crypto industry has gone from $200 billion two years ago to $1.8 trillion globally now, according to financial research firm Smart Asset.
Oregon also ranks among the top U.S. states for cryptocurrency, according to a new report released March 31.
SmartAsset ranked Oregon 8th best for cryptocurrency citing the number of businesses in the state friendly towards digital transactions. The state ranks 16th nationally for crypto jobs per capita.
Nevada ranks first on the crypto list, followed by Florida, California, New Jersey and Texas.