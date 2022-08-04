Afghanistan Refugees

An Afghan refugee waits in line for personal hygiene products inside a distribution and donation center at Liberty Village on Joint Base McGuire-Dix- Lakehurst in Trenton, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Barbara Davidson/Pool via AP)

 BARBARA DAVIDSON

The state of Oregon is offering $2.8 million for groups to help Afghan refugees find jobs and housing, access health care as well as mental health, legal and educational services.

Since the U.S. exit from the Afghanistan War last year, there have been 800 refugees from the Asian country resettled in Oregon. The Biden administration and Congress have approved funding to support as many as 95,000 refugees from Afghanistan after the U.S. ended its 20-year war and occupation that started after the 9/11 attacks.

Tags