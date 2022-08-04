An Afghan refugee waits in line for personal hygiene products inside a distribution and donation center at Liberty Village on Joint Base McGuire-Dix- Lakehurst in Trenton, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Barbara Davidson/Pool via AP)
The state of Oregon is offering $2.8 million for groups to help Afghan refugees find jobs and housing, access health care as well as mental health, legal and educational services.
Since the U.S. exit from the Afghanistan War last year, there have been 800 refugees from the Asian country resettled in Oregon. The Biden administration and Congress have approved funding to support as many as 95,000 refugees from Afghanistan after the U.S. ended its 20-year war and occupation that started after the 9/11 attacks.
The Oregon Department of Human Services’ Refugee Program announced Thursday, Aug. 4, that $2.8 million in state funding is available for nonprofits and community groups to help relocated Afghans.
The state program provides cash as well as medical, employment and other services to refugees, according ODHS.
The deadline to apply for refugee funds is Aug. 25.
The bulk of the state efforts, $1.06 million, will be to help refugees find jobs and housing.
There are also pools of state money to help Afghan refugees with medical and mental health services ($435,000), legal help ($641,000) and “school assistance” and youth mentoring ($464,000).
The state agency said refugees can also quality for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) (which was previously known as food stamps) and Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) social welfare programs.
The outlays comes as high inflation drives up prices (including housing, groceries and gasoline) across the state and country. Afghanistan is one of the poorest countries in the world and produces more than 90% of the world's opium and heroin. The U.S. exit and reemergence of the Islamist Taliban resulted in a new wave of refugees leaving Afghanistan.