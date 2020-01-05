SALEM (AP) — City officials in Salem have not fulfilled a promise to open 140 homeless shelter beds after a public camping ban was enacted more than two weeks ago.
The city of Salem has not opened any new shelter beds as of Friday after initially promising progress by Jan. 1, KGW-TV reported.
There are currently 330 shelter beds available each night and city churches have the ability to open another 256 beds when the temperature drops to 32 degrees or below, city officials said. However, opening those additional beds depends on volunteer availability, officials said.
City Council has authorized funding support to keep the existing network of shelter available in cold temperatures with the intent to add more beds to the program, but they were unable to meet the additional need, officials said.
City officials are committed to finding shelter space after a church who had previously volunteered to house new beds backed out, officials said.
There are about 1,800 homeless people living in Salem, officials said.
Woman accused of using Muslim student’s hijab to attack her
PORTLAND (AP) — Authorities issued an arrest warrant Friday for a woman accused of trying to choke a Muslim student with her headscarf and then harassing her by stripping down at a train station in Portland.
Jasmine Renee Campbell, 23, has been indicted on hate crime, attempted strangulation, harassment and criminal mischief charges for the Nov. 12 attack at a downtown MAX station.
The warrant was issued after she failed to appear in court on Friday.
The Multnomah County district attorney’s office described the attack, saying Campbell grabbed the religious head cover worn by the Portland State University student to try to choke the student with it.
Prosecutors said Campbell then stripped down and rubbed the student’s hijab over Campbell’s naked breasts and genitals while disparaging Muslims.
Reached by phone, Campbell told KPTV that she wasn’t trying to hurt the student, had been drinking too much and is being treated for a mental health condition.
Authorities said the two women didn’t know each other.
The 24-year-old Muslim woman, who is a foreign exchange student from Saudi Arabia, said she now wears a hat to cover her head because she doesn’t feel safe wearing a hijab in public.
Correctional facility has highest rate of sexual victimization
(OPB) — Although reports of sexual abuse in juvenile correctional facilities across the nation have declined in past years, Oregon’s correctional facility for girls and young women was ranked among the top facilities for having the highest rates of sexual victimization in 2018, according to a federal report.
In the report, 42 girls and young women at Albany’s Oak Creek Youth Correctional Facility were surveyed; 14.3% reported being sexually victimized in 2018. That’s more than twice the national average of 7.1%, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.
The report does not distinguish sexual abuse reports in individual facilities made against staff versus those made against other youth.
Other Oregon facilities above the national average include St. Mary’s Home for Boys in Beaverton at 11.1% and the Rogue Valley Youth Correctional Facility in Grants Pass at 10.3%.
All other Oregon juvenile facilities fell below the national average, with the Eastern Oregon Youth Correction Facility in Burns having the lowest rate of sexual abuse reports at 4.3%.
The National Survey of Youth in Custody conducted the report and surveyed more than 6,000 children and young adults nationally.
Nationwide, the overall rate of sexual victimization reported declined from 9.5% in 2012 to 7.1% in 2018.