An Oregon man was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in a case involving the alleged sexual abuse of children at a day care run by his wife, the possession of thousands of videos and images depicting child sex abuse and distributing child pornography.
Eric Wade Rogers, 55, was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon.
The case started in 2017 when an undercover cop found online photo albums uploaded from Rogers' account showing photos of minor girls. Rogers made inappropriate comments about the girls, according to police.
The undercover agent began chatting and emailing with Rogers online.
“In these conversations, Rogers admitted to touching and kissing one of the children. He further admitted he was no longer allowed to be alone with the child, told the agent that the child attended his wife’s daycare, and that “things kind of went south.” In subsequent conversations, Rogers provided explicit details of how he sexually abused the child,” according to release on the sentencing from the U.S. Justice Department.
Investigators raided Rogers home in Eugene in 2017. His wife confirmed running a day care at their home “and recalled previous inappropriate conduct by Rogers which she reported to law enforcement,” according to DOJ.
Rogers admitted to police that he possess thousands of child porn images and videos depicting children. He also admitted to abusing the child referenced in his online chats with the undercover agent as well as a second child, according to DOJ.
In December, Rogers pleaded guilty to a single charge of distributing child porn.