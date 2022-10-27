An Oregon man, who previously served 30 days in prison and received probation after being convicted in 2007 of raping a 13-year-old at party, was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for possessing voluminous amounts of child pornography.

Federal prosecutors said Jacob Lee Holt, who now lives in Medford, possessed more than 4,500 “photos and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, including infants and toddlers.” They announced his 162-month Oct. 26.

