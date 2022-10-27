An Oregon man, who previously served 30 days in prison and received probation after being convicted in 2007 of raping a 13-year-old at party, was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for possessing voluminous amounts of child pornography.
Federal prosecutors said Jacob Lee Holt, who now lives in Medford, possessed more than 4,500 “photos and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, including infants and toddlers.” They announced his 162-month Oct. 26.
Court documents in the case also showed Holt used Kik Messenger mobile app to also transmit child porn images, according to prosecutors.
Holt was 24 at the time of the 2001 rape for the 13-year-old girl and was convicted in Klamath County Circuit Court for second degree sexual abuse, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon.
Federal agents “traced the Kik account to Holt and determined that some of the images he shared depicted child victims previously identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC),” according to a news release.
Federal agents raided Holt’s Medford residence in March 2020.
“They located and seized six digital devices, three of which were later found to contain thousands of images and videos depicting child sexual abuse. Holt’s illicit collection included graphic violent images involving infants, toddlers, sadomasochistic conduct, and bestiality,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
He was charged and pleaded guilty to possessing child porn in November 2020.
The Southern Oregon High-Tech Crimes Task Force, Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office helped federal agencies with the investigation.