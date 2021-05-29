SALEM – _The Oregon Senate approved House Bill 2261 today, a bill which will limit Oregon’s youth from accessing nicotine products by closing loopholes that have allowed underage Oregonians to purchase inhalant delivery systems or vape products, also known as electronic cigarettes, e-cigs or vapes.
“The use of vaping products by our youth is shocking,” said Sen/ Kathleen Taylor (D-Portland) who has worked to protect young Oregonians from the dangers of tobacco and nicotine since she began her service in the Legislature. “No matter how diligent our retailers are, there is still significant access to these products online.”
In 2015, Senator Taylor championed House Bill 2464 to make certain access and use laws around inhalant delivery systems aligned with that of other tobacco products. The bill added age restrictions on purchasing and defined where the use of vape products is allowed.
“Vaping is harmful to our youth. Not only is it habit forming, the nicotine contained in these products can have lasting effects on kids’ still-developing brains,” said Taylor. “The use of these products continues to rise, and they contain products and chemicals that are highly addictive. Oregon’s licensed retailers have agreed to do the right thing, protect our kids, and sell only to those of legal age. Ensuring a face-to-face exchange is required for purchasing these products, we remove a loophole that may be used that can result in lifelong addiction and negative health outcomes.”
Oregon prohibited the online sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products from taking place online in 2017. Oregon brings inhalant delivery system sales in line with that policy.
House Bill 2261 passed the Oregon House on April 10, 2021, and today in the Senate with bipartisan support. It now goes to the Governor for her signature.