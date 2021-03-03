An Oregon Humanities "Consider This" discussion on the history and future of settlement and water use in the Klamath Basin is scheduled for March 15.
Participants may watch virtually.
Panelists include Russell Attebery, chairman of the Karuk Tribe, Mark Bransom, CEO of the Klamath River Renewal Corporation, Don Gentry, chairman of the Klamath Tribes, Becky Hyde, Klamath Basin rancher and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife commissioner, and Joe James, chairman of the Yurok Tribe.
The event is co-presented with Lewis & Clark College's Environmental Studies Program and the Klamath River Renewal Corporation. Jim Proctor, professor of environmental studies at Lewis & Clark, will moderate.
The program will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 15, and will be streamed live on YouTube. Following the panel's discussion, viewers may join other participants in facilitated conversations on Zoom. Pre-registration is required.