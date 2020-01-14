SALEM – Oregon House Republicans selected a new Whip to join caucus leadership, following the appointment of Senator Lynn Findley (R-Vale) to the Oregon Senate, according to a news release.
Representative Kim Wallan (R-Medford), who was Assistant Whip, will serve as Whip heading into the 2020 Legislative Session.
“I believe our caucus is full of leaders, and any one of them would have served successfully in this role,” said Wallan. “I am honored to take my turn serving my caucus as Whip.”
Representative Wallan was first elected to the House in 2018 and serves on the House Committees on Economic Development, Education and Veterans and Emergency Preparedness. Wallan has lived in Medford for 34 years. She grew up in Klamath Falls and attended Willamette University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. She moved with her husband Jim to Medford after they completed law school at Willamette University.