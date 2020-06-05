The Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems (OAHHS) has launched its “Your Care Continues” campaign to encourage Oregonians to address health needs by accessing care at their local hospitals and clinics, according to a news release.
The effort will use the voices of Oregon’s clinicians and other health care professionals to reassure the public that hospitals and clinics have added additional safety precautions related to COVID-19 for patients and staff, and that avoiding needed procedures and exams can bring serious consequences.
“There is no reason to put your health at risk in other ways in an attempt to avoid catching COVID,” said Heather Wall, Chief Nursing Officer at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart at Riverbend. Hospitals have put in place several extra safety measures including temperature checks at the entrance, masks, visitor restrictions and more.
According to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey, 48 percent of respondents said they’ve skipped or postponed medical care because of COVID-19.
“People are delaying checkups and vital care because they fear hospitals are either unsafe or overwhelmed. Neither of those things are true here in Oregon,” said Becky Hultberg, President and CEO. “We want Oregonians to continue to embrace a culture of wellness and prevention, and that means maintaining health through continued care. Small issues when ignored can become life-threatening. Oregon’s hospitals and clinics are safe, open, and ready to take care of you, with extra safety precautions.”
“Your Care Continues” messages will show the range of services Oregonians can safely access, including checkups, screenings, treatments, surgeries, specialty care, pharmacy services, telehealth options, and emergency services.