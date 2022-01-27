Lakeview hosted Oregon gubernatorial candidate Patrick Starnes on Wednesday, Jan. 19 as he visited multiple communities in southern and eastern Oregon, including a swing through Klamath Falls.
Starnes is running in the Democratic primary and is the only gubernatorial candidate to visit Lake County so far this election season. He is running against two established Democratic Party candidates — Tina Kotek and Tobias Read. Starnes said he is confident he can defeat both of them in May.
“I am a red county Democrat,” said Starnes. “I have served on ESDs, school district boards, watershed council boards and more. I was unaffiliated until 2018 when I ran for governor on the Independent Party of Oregon ticket.”
He was a registered Democrat until 1992, when he was living in Douglas County, and changed his party affiliation to unaffiliated after the Democrats supported and then passed the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
Starnes is visiting all 36 Oregon counties at least once. One of his goals is to help bring Oregon together; he said that people in Oregon are tired of the divisive leadership in Salem and that he can bridge the divide. The other main issue is campaign finance reform and his campaign is not accepting more than $1,000 from individuals and no donations from corporations or political action committees.
He said he is in support of renewable energy in Oregon, but said rural communities should have a say in the siting process and that it needs to benefit rural communities.
He said that he is in favor of local communities having more of a say in how to address climate change and projects. He is in support of local communities having more say in how much to charge in gas taxes and how that money is spent.
“I want communities to decide how to spend any extras gasoline tax they decide to charge and if certain counties and communities do not want to raise the gasoline tax, I am in favor of that as well. But the state is in the process of transitioning away from fossil fuels,” said Starnes.
As President Joe Biden and other federal leaders talk about decentralizing meat processing, Starnes said he is in favor of decentralizing meat processing as well, which could benefit ranchers across Oregon.
“The COVID crisis showed us how important food is and how important food security is,” said Starnes. “A decentralized food system is one that is more secure, provides more income for our ranchers, and has a lower carbon footprint.”
The May primary is Tuesday, May 17.