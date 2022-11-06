The Oregon’s governor’s race is a dead heat headed toward Election Day on Tuesday.
That is according to an average of the most recent polls in the race, according to Real Clear Politics.
The RCP average gives independent Betsy Johnson 12.8% in the Oregon contest which the GOP is hoping for an upset in the progressive Pacific Northwest.
The latest new poll gives Democrat Tina Kotek a 46% to 41% lead over Republican Christine Drazan in the surprisingly tight Oregon governor.
The survey from Emerson College Polling shows 9% of Oregon voters support independent Betsy Johnson.
The Kotek’s lead in the Emerson poll comes after a series of other recent polls giving Drazan narrow leads.
An average of those recent polls and the new Emerson College survey shows the race tied.
Oregon is deep blue politically but voter frustrations over rises in crime, homelessness and inflation and the unpopularity of current Gov. Kate Brown who was aggressive with coronavirus restrictions during the pandemic.
If leaning voters are not allocated then Kotek has a 44% to 40% lead over Drazan. Johnson gets 8% in that portion of the survey.
The poll surveyed 975 voters with a 3.1% margin of error.
The economy — which is battling four-decade highs with inflation — is the top issue for voters.
Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said the new poll shows a familiar American gender divides.
“Kotek holds a 14-point lead among Oregon women voters, whereas Drazan holds a nine-point lead among male voters. In a state where the voting population is nearly evenly split, Kotek’s larger base of women voters could win her the plurality of support,” he said.
Both political parties and their aligned interests have put late money into the race as Drazan threatens to pull off an upset as the GOP looks to gain congressional and gubernatorial seats in the midterm elections.
Forty-five percent of Oregon voters disapprove of President Joe Biden’s job performance while 44% approve in the Emerson poll.
Business and agricultural interests — including Kroger, Boise Cascade Company and Nike founder Phil Knight — are backing Drazan while labor unions and progressive advocates support Kotek.
