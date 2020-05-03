The Oregon Government Ethics Commission is reviewing a complaint filed against Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot on Thursday.
The complaint alleges DeGroot, who is running for re-election, took a hunting trip to Mexico with Rocky Mountain Construction owner Jamie Jackson, which he didn’t pay for. It also alleges DeGroot failed to declare a conflict of interest when voting to award a nearly $2 million contract to Rocky Mountain Construction, where DeGroot’s son works as a laborer.
DeGroot said the claims made in the complaint are false and that he has done nothing wrong.
The complaint accuses DeGroot of violating two Oregon statutes. One states that a conflict of interest exists if a decision made by a public official “would be to the private pecuniary benefit or detriment of the person or the person’s relative or any business with which the person or a relative of the person is associated.”
The other statue states that a public official “may not solicit or receive, directly or indirectly, any gift or gifts with an aggregate value in excess of $50 from any single source that could reasonably be known to have a legislative or administrative interest.”
After receiving a complaint, the Oregon Government Ethics Commission conducts a “preliminary review” period that can take no longer than 30 days unless a candidate seeking election files a written request to have the review postponed until after an election. After preliminary review, the commission will decide if there is cause to open an investigation.
DeGroot confirmed to the Herald and News that he attended a hunting trip to the Hermosillo area, located in northern Mexico. He attended the trip from January 31 to February 6 with Jackson, however DeGroot said he paid for “expenses related to that trip including hotel stays, flights, and other related travel expenses.”
Both DeGroot and Jackson acknowledged their friendship stemming from attending high school together and working together when they were younger.
“Derrick’s a friend of mine, I’ve known him for 20 years,” Jackson said. “Derrick came down to hang out in our camp and was told, just like all of my friends would be, if you hunt and kill something you have to pay for it.”
DeGroot said he didn’t kill anything on the hunting trip, so therefore didn’t have to pay for the hunt.
“My contract was related to whether or not I would kill something,” DeGroot said. “So if I had killed something then I would have to pay for what I killed. I didn’t kill anything.”
The complaint also mentions a bid awarded to Rocky Mountain Construction for paving work on Homedale Road for $1.95 million in March.
In the Board of Commissioners’ March 24 meeting, the commissioners unanimously awarded the bid to Rocky Mountain, which was the only bidder on the project. The commissioners also agreed to move the project up to begin while students were home from school due to COVID-19 and to keep people working as much as possible while many face lay-offs due to the virus.
In the meeting, Commissioner Donnie Boyd questioned if other companies might be interested in bidding on the project, especially with the new timeline. Public Works Director Jeremy Morris said he’d spoken to another business in town and it was not interested in the job.
Jackson refuted the claims of a conflict of interest due to his friendship with DeGroot, saying he’s worked with the county long before DeGroot was in office and before his son was employed with Rocky Mountain.
“I’ve done the past eleven or twelve county projects in a row, before Derrick DeGroot was even in office. His son does work for me but it’s a completely different division. I don’t know that his son would even know that we have the project. He works in the Household Maintenance division, which is completely separate,” Jackson said.
DeGroot’s son, Darrin, has worked for Rocky Mountain since July of 2019, according to Darrin’s Facebook profile, and DeGroot said he has publicly mentioned his son’s employment before.
“I’ve talked about it often. I’m extremely proud of him,” DeGroot said.
He added, “I am horribly disappointed that they would try to attack one of my kids. I’ve said it many times both on and off of the record. However, he’s an entry-level employee. There’s nothing there. It’s so petty. He’s just a kid. He doesn’t have any business around preparing contracts, bidding contracts, whether a contract is awarded of these magnitudes, whether it impacts him financially at all, none of that.”
DeGroot also said the other commissioners are aware that his son works for Rocky Mountain and that he is friends with Jackson.
“It’s Klamath Falls. You know, three of the people that made the complaint against me, I went to high school with their kids.”
DeGroot said, “There’s no conflict to declare because he receives no financial benefit from any kind of county work.”
The complaint states, “At the very least, it appears that Commissioner DeGroot has an unusually cozy relationship with a firm seeking multimillion dollar contracts with Klamath County.”
Jackson said his business has been working with the county for decades and the earliest job he could remember conducting for the county was in 1996.
“I’ve been doing county work for 20 years, it wouldn’t matter who was in office,” Jackson said.
The complaint also points to $5,000 Jackson contributed to DeGroot’s re-election campaign in cash, which the complaint calls “unusual.” When asked about the donation, DeGroot said he reported the contribution as required of any campaign contribution, which was confirmed by the H&N.
In addition to expressing frustration at the way the complaint “attacked my family,” DeGroot also wrote that the “baseless complaint attacks the integrity of Rocky Mountain Construction.”
“Instead of celebrating this incredible ‘local boy makes good’ success story, my new critics choose to insult him and his company,” DeGroot wrote in a statement to the H&N.
DeGroot states that had the complainants asked him about their concerns directly he would have told them about the trip and showed them his credit card statements. He declined to provide the H&N with his credit card statements, which he says will prove his payment for the trip, and said he will only be providing that to the ethics commission at this time.
DeGroot said he’s confident the complaint will be proven unfounded.
“Rest assured, this ethics complaint will be fully and carefully investigated by the Oregon Government Ethics Commission — an investigation I fully welcome. I am confident that I will be swiftly exonerated. I am also confident that this complaint will be exposed for what it is — a desperate, last-gasp smear tactic designed to influence an election my opponent cannot win fairly,” he wrote in his statement.
“In 2016 I ran for this office because I was tired of the divisive bickering, in-fighting, and general ugliness that had consumed the commission. I knew we could be better as a community if we had better leadership. I decided that I wanted to work toward that goal — to make our community better. I don’t plan on letting these baseless lies distract me. I hope you are not distracted either.”
The complaint is signed by Ted and Suzanne Abram, Andrew Biggs, Alan Eberlein, Neal Eberlein, Don Mausshardt and John Novak.
DeGroot is facing Rod Davis, Jesse Withers and Dennis Vader in the May 19 primary election for Commissioner position 3.