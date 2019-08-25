Four National Forests in Oregon will open the 2019 commercial harvest season for matsutake mushrooms following Labor Day weekend, according to a news release.
Matsutake mushroom season opens on Tuesday, Sept. 3, on the Deschutes, Fremont-Winema, Umpqua, and Willamette National Forests. The 2019 season runs from Sept. 3 to Nov. 3.
A commercial permit must be purchased to pick any matsutake mushroom on National Forests that is harvested for resale. Permits cost $200 for the 62-day season, $100 for a half season permit (valid for 31 consecutive days) or $8 per day with a three-day minimum purchase (picking days do not need to be consecutive). Harvesters must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid ID in to purchase a permit.
The Chemult, Chiloquin and Crescent Ranger District Offices will be open from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, Sept. 3 for permit sales. Regular office hours are Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Chemult Ranger District, 110500 Hwy 97 North, Chemult; and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Crescent Ranger District, 136471 Hwy 97 North, Crescent. Permits also are available at other ranger district offices on the Deschutes, Fremont-Winema, Umpqua and Willamette National Forests.
Each purchase of a permit includes information and a map of areas open to harvest. The permit is not valid on state or private property. Areas closed to harvest include Crater Lake National Park, Newberry National Volcanic Monument, HJ Andrews Experimental Forest, and Research Natural Areas, Wilderness areas, Oregon Cascades Recreation Area (OCRA), campgrounds and other posted closed areas.
The Forest Service requires commercial harvesters to have written permission from the agency to camp on any National Forest lands, except in designated camping areas. A campground for commercial harvesters opens Sept. 3 at Little Odell Mushroom Camp near Crescent Lake. The Crescent Ranger District manages the camp. Site occupancy allows up to eight persons and two vehicles. There are fire pits, however no other services are provided. For more information about the Little Odell Mushroom Camp, you can contact Crescent Ranger District at 541-433-3200.
For more information about the matsutake mushroom program contact one of these participating Forest Service offices: Chemult Ranger District at 541-365-7001, Crescent Ranger District at 541-433-3200, Umpqua National Forest at 541-957-3200, or the Willamette National Forest at 541-225-6300.