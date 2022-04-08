Oregon divided: Pockets of beliefs in 2020 election fraud, violent resistance against government, ‘deep state’ disinformation

A new Oregon survey shows stark political contrasts between progressive Portland and more rural parts of the state on how to describe the events of Jan. 6, whether there was significant voting fraud in the 2002 election and views of the Black Live Matter movement.
The statewide poll by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center also found ample numbers of state residents believe the economic and political systems are rigged in favor of the wealthy, that “deep state misinformation” is helping drive social discord and that violent protests against the government are sometimes justified.
The survey questioned more than 1,500 Oregonians.
Jan. 6 and election fraud
Oregonians are also split on how to describe the events of Jan. 6 when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol and delayed congressional certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College win.
Forty four percent of those surveyed called the event an attempted coup or insurrection. That includes 76% of Democrats.
Another 26% of Oregonians called Jan. 6 a riot while 10% of those surveyed say the Capitol chaos was orchestrated by left-wing ANTIFA interlopers or government agents opposed to Trump’s reelection.
Among Oregonians outside of Portland, 39% call Jan. 6 an insurrection or coup. That compares to 61% of those in Multnomah County. Only 10% of Oregon Republicans call Jan. 6 a coup or insurrection.
The survey also looked at views on protests and whether violence and unrest against the government can be justified.
That issue has arisen with progressive, Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA protests Portland as well as right-wing pushes from the Proud Boys and other groups against the government in rural parts of the state as well as Trump contentions of a rigged 2020 win for Biden.
Unrest in Portland has been a major focus of conservative media outlets.
Almost one out of third Oregon residents (26%), including 46% of men and 49% of Republicans believe violence and violent protests against the government can be justified, according to the survey. Only 52% of Oregonians believe violent protests are completely off the table.
Twenty seven percent of Oregonians, including 49% of the state’s Republicans, believe there was significant fraud in the 2020 presidential election between Biden and Trump. That includes 19% who believe election fraud and irregularities swayed those results.
Division and discord
There is one areas where rural and sometimes more conservative voters agree with their progressive and more urban counterparts agree.
“88% of Oregonians think we're politically divided,” OVBC said in a summary of the statewide poll’s question about national discord.
But Oregonians have divergent views on what is causing political social divisions and contemporary angst. Thirty percent blame Trump for the divisions along with 55% who cite social media disinformation as a top problem.
The survey found 27% of Oregonians consider “deep state disinformation” a major problem. The deep state claims stems mostly from conservative and Trump fueled-assertions that powerful establishment institutions such as traditional news media, multinational corporations and big technology firms are working with secretive government agents to push neoconservative foreign policies, globalist economic programs and more progressive domestic policies.
According to the survey, 30% blame capitalism and “classism” favoring the rich for their dissatisfaction and contemporary. Another 8% blame systematic racism and 15% partisan fighting for their frustrations.
The coronavirus pandemic and its shutdowns and mandates have seen the wealthy accumulate more wealth via stock market records during 2020 and 2021 along with rising real estate values, especially for higher-end properties.
Black Lives Matter
The OVBC survey found 59% of Oregonians support the Black Lives Matter movement. Statewide 33% of respondents oppose the BLM movement which has pressed for police reforms, including some pushes for less funding for law enforcement agencies, as well as the removal of statues and renaming of parks, schools and streets with names linked to slavery, segregation and other historical mistreatments of African Americans and Indigenous persons.
The Klamath Falls City Council approved a measure April 4 renaming Kit Carson Park because of his roles in mistreatment and killing of Indians in Oregon and other western states.
The park will be called Eulalona Park after a former local Native American village in the basin.
Like with other issues, Oregon is divided by partisan hue and geography over BLM.
“There is a massive political divide on perceptions of the movement, with nine in ten (87%) Democrats in support and seven in ten (69%) Republicans opposed,” OVBC officials said in a summary of the survey’s findings. “Support is higher among residents of Multnomah County (72%) compared to Oregonians from other areas of the state (55%).”