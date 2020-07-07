Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
7-07 earthquake

An earthquake off the coast of Bandon measuring 3.9 magnitude could be felt Monday morning by some residents on the Oregon coast.

 Submitted photo

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake occurred off the Oregon Coast on early Monday morning, according to a report by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake was recorded as being six miles deep at a distance of 279 miles off the Oregon coast from Bandon, which could be felt by some residents, around 5:28 a.m. No damage was reported.

The quake was one of several to strike between Sunday and Monday morning along the Pacific Coast, including a 3.0-magnitude quake near Lone Pine, Calif., a 2.9 earthquake near Lucerne Valley, Calif., and a 3.3-magnitude earthquake near Susanville, Calif.

Magnitude measures energy released during an earthquake, according to the USGS. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Earthquakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are “often felt, but only causes minor damage,” according to Michigan Tech.

