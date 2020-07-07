A 3.9-magnitude earthquake occurred off the Oregon Coast on early Monday morning, according to a report by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
The earthquake was recorded as being six miles deep at a distance of 279 miles off the Oregon coast from Bandon, which could be felt by some residents, around 5:28 a.m. No damage was reported.
The quake was one of several to strike between Sunday and Monday morning along the Pacific Coast, including a 3.0-magnitude quake near Lone Pine, Calif., a 2.9 earthquake near Lucerne Valley, Calif., and a 3.3-magnitude earthquake near Susanville, Calif.
Magnitude measures energy released during an earthquake, according to the USGS. It replaces the old Richter scale.
Earthquakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are “often felt, but only causes minor damage,” according to Michigan Tech.