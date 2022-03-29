Screams and gunshots but no injuries after park gunfire Police in Grants Pass are investigating screams and gunfire near Riverside Park on Monday, March 28. The Grants Pass Police Department said it received several calls reporting possible gunshots at the mark near the 6th Street and 7th Street bridges. Some callers reported hearing people screaming. “Within three minutes of receiving the 911 call, police officers arrived and contacted several witnesses who were resting inside their vehicles. Responding officers confirmed shots had been fired during the disturbance,” according to GPPD. Detectives determined there were no injuries and are still investigating the incidents. Also, earlier this month a hooded and masked arsons suspect threw a flammable liquid on a homeless woman’s tent in Baker Park on March 1st. That alleged crime happened near East Park Street and Grants Pass Parkway. — Mike Sunnucks State officials want input on how to spend millions on wildlife recovery State officials are asking Oregonians to weigh in on how the state should spend millions in federal wildfire recovery money. More than 4,000 Oregon homes were destroyed by severe wildfires in 2020, according to the state Office of Emergency Management. Much of the $422 million federal grant from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development department will be used to replace lost homes, but the state can also use some of the money to repair or rebuild public infrastructure or to rebuild the local economy. The Oregon Housing and Community Services Department is running an online survey seeking input on how to spend the money. Oregonians will also be able to share feedback on the eventual plan in May. Alex Campbell, chief external affairs officer for Recovery and Resiliency at the department, said in a statement that state employees are especially interested in hearing from older Oregonians, Latinos and people with disabilities who have specific housing needs. “We are looking for public input, because it’s the right thing to do,” he said. “It’s the ‘Oregon Way,’ and we know it will make the plan better.” The federal funding follows $150 million that the state Legislature allocated in 2021 for housing in the counties most affected by the 2020 fires. Jackson County, in particular, lost more than 2,300 homes, most of which were manufactured homes in 18 mobile home parks destroyed by the Almeda fire. About 280 studio apartments are set to open in Jackson County by June, according to the Housing and Community Services Department. Another 687 affordable homes in Douglas, Jackson, Klamath and Lane counties will begin housing people by the end of the year. — Oregon Capital Chronicle Sen. Ron Wyden pushes plan to expand breast cancer screenings for women in military A proposal championed by Oregon’s senior U.S. senator, Democrat Ron Wyden, that would expand breast cancer screenings for women in the U.S. military has passed the U.S. Senate unanimously. The bipartisan bill, co-authored by Wyden and Sen. John Boozman, R-Arkansas, would require the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to screen all women who’ve served in areas where garbage was burned in pits, so-called burn pits. These are used by the U.S. military in combat zones such as Iraq and Afghanistan. The sites, where plastics, rubber and hazardous and medical waste were tossed, spewed toxic substances into the air during burning. Studies showed that breast cancer rates of women in the military are growing, with rates tripling between 1995 and 2012, according to a study published last year. Another study, also published last year, said that breast cancer rates for women in the military are seven times higher than that for 15 other cancers. Burn pits have not just been associated with breast cancer either. Exposed soldiers, including members of the Oregon National Guard, have developed chronic respiratory conditions and other ailments, Wyden said. In 2009, he wrote an amendment to a defense authorization bill that successfully banned this disposal practice. The bill on expanding mammograms passed the Senate last week and is now in the U.S. House for consideration. Wyden, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, was among its supporters. In an email, Wyden said women’s and veteran’s health care are one of his top priorities. “Women’s health care and making sure veterans get the benefits they have earned with their service to our country should always be top priorities,” Wyden wrote. “This bipartisan bill helps to achieve both those key goals for women veterans – including soldiers from the Oregon National Guard – whose military service exposed them to seriously toxic substances.” — Oregon Capital Chronicle Consolidated Electrical Distributors to display new products Consolidated Electrical Distributors (CED) will hold a customer appreciation and vendor display event Wednesday, March 30, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at their location, 616 Spring Street in Klamath Falls. The event will feature seven vendors displaying their most popular and/or newest products. CED staff and the vendors will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about products. Pourhorse Mobile Cantina will be providing breakfast and lunch and Basin Mediactive will be on site doing a live remote. CED has been open in Klamath Falls for more than 50 years but has made some changes in the past year, bringing in new products and new product lines. CED sells electrical supplies for residential, commercial, and industrial properties.
