The Oregon Bank Building in downtown Klamath Falls celebrated its 90th anniversary on Monday. The owners provided snacks, coffee and tours of the building, which is decked out in festive Christmas decorations.
The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is the tallest building in Klamath Falls. It is owned by Mike and Nora Hohman.
Taking a tour of the building, which is used by several medical and financial businesses and a hair salon, is like taking a tour through the history of Klamath Falls.
Inside the building are historical photos and the tour guides seem to know every detail imaginable. A new elevator controller was installed in 2014 because the old controller was unsafe, a fact general manager and elevator operator David Filippe pointed out in a comically unphased manner.
“It was really cool, but if you touched it, it would kill you,” he said.
The old controller is in the control room next to the new one, but now no electricity runs through it.
“This used to be the controller of elevator No. 2, and these things would pop back and forth and spark and spit. It was really quite impressive, like something out of Frankenstein,” Filippe said.
“It was pure electricity going through the whole thing, you couldn't get near it. Now it's a lot safer up there than it was back then,” he said.
Same, different
Some things have been replaced around the building but other things are exactly as they were when the building was completed in 1929.
The building was constructed to be a bank, which only operated for about three months due to the Great Depression.
In what is now a meeting room, you can still see the tiny dumbwaiter, which is essentially a miniature elevator, which was used to send checks up and down. The room is now closed off, but according to Filippe it used to be very open, so you could see all the way down to the first floor.
“They had a mezzanine all the way around, so the general managers could stand up here and watch their tellers, make sure they weren't stealing from them,” Filippe said.
Filippe said the elevator is the very last manual indoor elevator in the state. He operates it in the morning and Karri “Bert” Bertagna operates it in the evening. While they operate the elevator for you, they are sure to give you some interesting facts and anecdotes about the building.
Strange noise
Filippe shared a story about a time he was in the basement of the building and he heard a strange noise coming from the flue, a duct the leads from the old boiler all the way to the roof.
“I started lifting the flue and all of a sudden, this mass of feathers came flying out at me,” he said. “It was this huge, huge barn owl.” The owl had fallen all the way from the top floor.
Filippe said the owl was captured and released unharmed, miraculously.
Lucky for the owl, the boiler was replaced with a more modern, more efficient one in 2008. The old one from 1929 still sits in the basement, and the blocked off coal chute that used to feed the old boiler can be seen as well.
It was a successful anniversary celebration for the building, according to Mike Hohman.
The building, even after 90 years, is still a central part of Klamath Falls downtown. Where a drugstore was originally, is the local coffee shop A Leap of Taste, and the Jordan Cove pipeline project office sits on the opposite side of the building.
The plaza outside the building is a frequent stop for people spending time downtown. It was recently classified as a park by the Klamath Falls city council last month.