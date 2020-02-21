Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center was among 36 projects receiving grant support through the Oregon Arts Commission’s Arts Build Communities grant program, according to a news release.
The funding provided, $3,000 in total, is to support “What I Know For Sure,” a writing/performance series featuring seniors from both the Senior Citizens’ Center and EagleRidge High School aimed at demonstrating the value of inter-generational relationships. Grant award funds will support fees for a project facilitator, a director and a videographer, as well as a facility rental fee and stipends for four senior citizen participants and seven high school seniors.
The Arts Build Communities program targets broad geographic impact and arts access for underserved audiences in Oregon. A total of $205,386 will be distributed among the 36 identified programs statewide.
“This program provides financial support to arts and other community-based organizations for projects that address a local community problem, issue or need through an arts-based solution,” said Arts Commission Vice Chair Jenny Green, who led the review panel. “Local citizens employ creative thinking and collective response to identify a local need and provide an arts-based solution.”
The grants also spark and leverage many other investments and resources, serving as a catalyst for greater economic and civic impact, said Green.
In recent years Arts Build Communities projects attracted more than $600,000 in additional investment, much of it representing salaries paid to artists and others as well as products and services purchased in the funded communities.
The Arts Commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon legislature, and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust. More information about the Oregon Arts Commission is available at www.oregonartscommission.org.