Small grants that often make a large difference in ensuring arts access for Oregonians, especially in rural areas, have been awarded to 101 statewide arts organizations by the Oregon Arts Commission for the 2020 fiscal year, according to a news release.
Awarded to arts organizations in virtually every region of the state, Small Operating Grants are designed to provide operating support to arts organizations with budgets under $150,000. Eligibility is limited to organizations who have operated as an IRS recognized 501©(3) nonprofit for two years or more and provide ongoing, sustained artistic programming and outreach programs. Each organization received $1,494.
Among the recipients is Klamath Film, a Klamath Falls-based nonprofit organization that works to provide special film screening events, including the annual Klamath Independent Film Festival, and promote filmmaking in the Klamath Basin.
Also receiving funds is the Linkville Players, a collective of Klamath Falls actors and stage production volunteers who coordinate live performances at the Linkville Playhouse in downtown Klamath Falls.
The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, special initiatives and services. Nine commissioners, appointed by the Governor, determine arts needs and establish policies for public support of the arts. The Arts Commission became part of Business Oregon (formerly Oregon Economic and Community Development Department) in 1993, in recognition of the expanding role the arts play in the broader social, economic and educational arenas of Oregon communities.
