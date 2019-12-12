Syrup with stringed instruments? The unlikely pair will make a rare appearance together at a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Applebee's Grill, 2750 Campus Drive, according to a news release. Tickets are $8 each and are available in advance through the Academy, or on the day of the event at Applebee's. The event is a fundraiser to support the Orchestra Academy of Klamath’s City Schools district and will feature music by its teachers and students.
Orchestra Academy provides free music instruction to 35 middle school students and 19 elementary students every Wednesday after school. It is held at Klamath Union High School with the district’s orchestra teacher, Wendy Savage, and KU student musicians who serve as apprentice teachers.
The program began in 2017 and was expanded in 2019 through a grant from the Pelican Education Foundation, which supports enrichment in the city schools. The grant paid for the Academy’s apprentice teachers to train at the University of Oregon and tripled the number of apprentice teachers involved, from four to 12.
The grant also provided materials for private lessons at the Academy, which will begin in spring 2020.
“The Academy serves as a wonderful opportunity to bring together orchestra students at all levels in the district,” said Savage. “The high school students learn and grow as musicians and mentors by teaching the younger students. The elementary and middle school students become inspired by the older students. Everyone is growing in a unique environment that cannot be duplicated in their regular orchestra classes.”