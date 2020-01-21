DIAMOND LAKE – Highway 230 is again open between Union Creek and Diamond Lake, a stretch of highway that since Sunday, Jan. 12 had been closed due to excessive snowfall and downed trees in the High Cascades region, according to a news release.
Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews were able to clear the highway of snow and debris after several days of work, aided by warmer weather over the weekend, allowing safer conditions to remove debris and groom roads. While the roadway is open, 10 inches of new snow has fallen in the area as of Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Crews continue to clear roadways, but travelers utilizing OR-230, which connects the Bend area to the Rogue Valley, are urged to use caution, monitor Tripcheck for current conditions, and expect delays. Use of chains is required for all vehicles traveling through the re-opened corridor.