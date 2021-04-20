Last Tuesday night, before the Klamath County Planning Commission reviewed evidence and public comments related to the South Suburban Sanitary District’s application to apply wastewater biosolids on agricultural lands east of Klamath Falls, Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris asked if anyone wished to report a conflict of interest that would preclude them from participating in the meeting.
“I wish I could,” Commissioner Donnie Boyd jokingly replied. The meeting lasted nearly four hours.
The Planning Commission spent most of that time hearing comments opposing SSSD’s application, largely from a mix of SSSD customers and landowners near the proposed project sites who are part of a coalition called United Neighbors Against Wastewater Intrusion (UNAWIN). The group has been speaking out against the District’s current plans to use recycled wastewater and biosolids on two sites — one near Reeder Road and one in North Poe Valley — for more than a year.
UNAWIN members contend that SSSD’s plans aren’t in the best financial interest of its ratepayers, that they will decrease quality of life for those living near the proposed sites and that there are better, more long-term solutions to the District’s problem.
They’re hoping to turn a crappy situation on its head.
Stricter requirements
Since its inception in the late 1950s, SSSD has been collecting sewage from more than 7,500 households and businesses in the south suburbs of Klamath Falls and treating it in a series of lagoons adjacent to Lake Ewauna. The effluent wastewater produced from the lagoons flows into the lake and eventually down the Klamath River.
In 2010, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued stringent total maximum daily load (TMDL) requirements for the Klamath River, establishing a nutrient budget to improve its water quality. That required entities releasing point-source pollution, like SSSD and the city of Klamath Falls, to adjust their practices to continue depositing effluent into the river — or find somewhere else to put it.
“The overall goal is to reduce the impact from the pollutants that have been identified to be impairing the water quality,” said Mike Hiatt, Klamath Basin TMDL Coordinator for the DEQ.
Hiatt said warm, nutrient-rich water flowing from both point sources and non-point sources contributes to late-summer algae blooms in Lake Ewauna, which are associated with chaotic dips in dissolved oxygen that puts aquatic life at risk. The nutrient-rich water flowing from the Upper Klamath Basin also contributes to blooms downriver.
However, the overwhelming majority of nutrients in Lake Ewauna doesn’t come from point sources: SSSD, the City of Klamath Falls, Columbia Forest Products and Collins Forest Products make up less than 5% of the total load. The rest comes from Upper Klamath Lake, which has turned hypereutrophic thanks to agricultural runoff from its tributaries, discharge from irrigation canals and the nutrients already present in the lake.
“It’s fairly low in terms of what their overall contribution is,” Hiatt said.
Mike Fritschi, SSSD’s general manager, said the district began increasing rates in the late 1990s in anticipation of having to pay for some kind of project to keep themselves in line with the upcoming new requirements. From the get-go, they assumed putting water into the Klamath River would no longer be an option — land-based disposal of treated waste tends to require less stringent permits.
“It’s always a safer bet to pull out of the water body,” Fritschi said. “It’s less of a moving target.”
The SSSD board arrived at the concept of transporting the effluent away from the river and using it instead as recycled water for irrigation on nearby farmland. They’d treat the water to a “Class B” designation, which the DEQ says is suitable for fodder, sod, animal pasture and even golf courses, to irrigate alfalfa and livestock pasture. They started looking for land about four years ago and settled on the Reeder Road site, purchasing one of the parcels there. They also purchased an additional site in North Poe Valley.
The water would be treated with chlorine and transported via pipeline to the sites, where it would either be stored in a large reservoir or irrigated directly onto the land. The farmers who currently live there would be able to continue farming, likely with the most reliable water supply in the Upper Klamath Basin.
Through the increased rates, Fritschi said SSSD has saved more than $30 million over the past several decades to use toward the project, and that he expects sewage costs to go down once it’s implemented.
Last August, following more than half a year of application review, comments and public hearings, Klamath County denied SSSD’s application to apply recycled water to both sites. The district appealed the decision, and Oregon’s Land Use Board of Appeals sided with them, reversing the county’s decision. Project opponents have since appealed that reversal, and that permitting process is on pause until LUBA makes a decision.
In October, SSSD also submitted applications to apply Class B biosolids, which settle out of the treated water into concentrated, nutrient-rich sludge, as fertilizer to the same sites. The planning commission unanimously recommended the county deny those, and the county commissioners are expected to follow that recommendation Tuesday morning.
Fritschi said the biosolid component isn’t a definite — SSSD plans to clean out its first two lagoons over the next couple summers to dispose of their sludge in a landfill. But if the third lagoon proves to be decontaminated enough for beneficial reuse, they’ll consider turning it into biosolid fertilizer and transporting it to Reeder Road and North Poe Valley via truck over the course of one summer. Similarly to the recycled water application, their use would be highly regulated by the DEQ.
“We may not even do it, but we want to keep our options open,” Fritschi said.
Not just NIMBYs
Despite Fritschi’s confidence in the project, opponents said applying recycled water to the Reeder Road and North Poe Valley sites is unsustainable, and that it could be put to better use. At Tuesday’s meeting, they described a litany of reasons why the project shouldn’t go through.
“We’ve been trying to encourage South Suburban to take another path, and it’s pretty much fallen on deaf ears,” said Bill Kennedy, who lives near the North Poe Valley site. He pointed to a previous fallout between SSSD board members and the city of Klamath Falls, which is upgrading its wastewater treatment facility to produce “Class A” effluent for potential use by irrigators in Klamath Drainage District. Class A water is approved by the DEQ for all agricultural uses, not just animal feed or processed food, and it’s likely higher quality than water diverted from Upper Klamath Lake.
Kennedy said SSSD could team up with the city to bring its effluent quality up to snuff, or pursue grants that would allow it to do so on its own. But he said the district has been reluctant to seriously consider that alternative and that they’re dead-set on seeing these specific sites through.
“Our current board doesn’t feel that it’s worth the additional $6-plus million to make Class A, when Class A is not required for irrigation,” Fritschi said.
Ryan Kliewer, an organic farmer who lives near the Reeder Road site, commented at last Tuesday’s meeting that the potential for biosolids complicates things. Even Class A biosolids must be composted first to be suitable for organic farming, and Kliewer said spraying nutrient-rich recycled water on top of soil with even more nutrient-rich biosolid fertilizers would basically be salting the Earth.
“Once you start compounding that with a biosolids nutrient, that agronomic rate changes dramatically,” Kliewer said. “The agronomic principle on this does not exist. This is an absolute fallacy. I would not use a biosolid treatment like this on my ground.”
Lisa Stringer, who lives near the Reeder Road site, said while many municipalities across Oregon do apply recycled water and biosolids at varying classes, putting both on the same plot of land is uncommon — along with applying treated sewage so close to homes.
“We made a phone call to DEQ, and they had not heard of such a thing either,” Stringer said.
Trisha Roninger, who lives near the Reeder Road site, said the project would degrade the quality of the land so much that it would cease to be a feasible solution in the near future, despite providing a reliable water supply for irrigation until that point.
“It’s going to be unarable and unusable in 20 years, and when you take wastewater and you compound that now with a potential application for biosolids, it’s going to take even less time,” Roninger said.
At Tuesday’s meeting, UNAWIN speakers also pointed to the potential health risks of Class B biosolids. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Environmental Protection Agency, lands where Class B biosolids are applied should be closed to public access for a year and that workers exposed to the biosolids should wear personal protective equipment. That’s because Class B biosolids, unlike Class A, contain reduced but significant levels of bacteria, viruses and parasites found in sewage. UNAWIN is concerned that applying the treated sewage near homes will jeopardize the health of nearby residents.
Fritschi said he feels like the opposition to SSSD’s proposed project is partially political in nature and driven by fear. He said it’s supported by the DEQ, though the district has yet to formally submit either a detailed recycled water or biosolids plan to the agency to receive its permission.
“These are probably decent, smart people,” he said. “People are concerned about their homes. When we get our project built in five years, it’s just going to be benign.”
Though the City is still in talks with KDD and waiting on permission from the state to use its effluent for irrigation, Fritschi said the plan isn’t yet feasible legally.
“If their plan with KDD becomes permittable, then of course we’ll have a discussion of whether the project supports the needs of our ratepayers,” he said.
A newly contested election
With the previous county denial of SSSD’s recycled water permit overturned by LUBA, UNAWIN members are focusing on supporting new candidates for the District’s board of directors. For the first time in years, two out of three seats are being contested in the upcoming Klamath County Special District Election on May 18. The two challengers, Kevin Harter and Michael Koger, are hoping to spend more time looking into other options for the wastewater before committing to the Reeder Road and North Poe Valley sites.
Both SSSD ratepayers, Harter and Koger said the District needs to go back to the drawing board.
“I could not believe, with all the options that they have right now sitting in front of them, that they would choose this option with zero planning involved in it,” Harter said. “They have no cost analysis for this project. Obviously they have no regard for the people that live around the project area or the farmland they’re going to destroy in it.”
If elected, Harter said he would prioritize fiscal responsibility in picking a project that makes sense for both ratepayers and the community at large. He also hopes to rebuild a bridge with the city to look for potential solutions there. He brought up hundreds of thousands of dollars spent by the District so far to purchase the land at both sites, which wouldn’t be required if the water was sent to an established irrigation district.
Koger said despite being an SSSD customer, he had no idea this project was in the works, and he wasn’t happy when he found out about it. He decided to run for the board to move things in a different direction.
“You can complain all you want, but that doesn’t change anything,” he said.
Koger said his first action if elected to the board would be to stop the current project from going forward until its total cost can be determined. UNAWIN members say the District has not completed a thorough cost analysis to determine whether this is actually the best road to down for ratepayers.
“Right now, to me, everything’s an option besides just spreading the sewage over the land,” Koger said.
Following county land use permits, SSSD has to acquire additional permits to actually apply the wastewater and biosolids. UNAWIN will continue to oppose the project in its current form at every phase of the process.
“I believe our future is farm to table, definitely not toilet to table,” Harter said.