Thomas Taylor, 6, smiled wide as he held up a package of new pairs of Fortnite socks Thursday evening.
Behind Taylor, Eloisa Pantoja, 8, admired her new boots inside the box.
Both Ferguson Elementary students were among hundreds of students so far this fall to participate in a clothing give-away at Fred Meyer and organized by the Assistance League of Klamath Basin.
The Eighth Annual Operation School Bell event is the primary event of the year for the league, which raises funds through Findables Used Furniture store on East Main Street. The Thursday shopping night is one of three shopping nights in September and October, with a makeup night planned on Oct. 24 for those who couldn’t make it.
The in-store shopping events cost about $40,000 to $45,000 to put on, but according to volunteers, it’s worth every penny raised.
Assessing needs
Teachers at both city and county schools assess the needs of students and recommend families to participate.
“It’s just great to see the kids faces when they get new clothes,” said Sally-Ann Palcovich, a longtime volunteer for the philanthropic group.
“They’re just so proud to show off their new clothes.”
Warner, a 2008 Klamath Union High School graduate, said she was glad that her children, including one at home, could have new clothes to start the school year.
“She’s wanted boots for a long time,” Warner said of her daughter, Eloisa.
“I also take care of my 13-year-old niece,” Warner added. “Money gets tight. It’s nice for them to be able to have new clothes and then also be able to kind of pick out some stuff they want. It’s important for their self-esteem.”
Students at Conger, Ferguson, Henley, Keno, Peterson, Shasta, Stearns, Mills, Pelican, and Roosevelt Elementary take part in the in-store shopping event.
Choosing clothes
Each elementary student receives access to a $115 voucher to spend on school clothes like jackets, shoes, pants and shirts, socks and underwear. Students also receive warm hats and gloves as well as a hygiene kit.
Fred Meyer Apparel Manager Bree Lawson said the supermarket’s employees enjoy taking part in the event, and that it touches her heart each year.
“Most of these kids, this is all the new clothes they’re going to get for a year,” Lawson said.
For some families, work has simply slowed down and finances are tough right now.
Shoppers helpers
About 30 Assistance League volunteers keep the process of shopping and checking out running smoothly, as well as offering snacks for the kids, and helping parents navigate the best sales.
Kymberly Cook pushed a cart in the shape of a pink car toward the check out with her three boys inside.
Tristan, 3, Karson, 5, and Mason, 9, were quick to showcase their new clothes.
Cook has fallen on hard times, recently becoming a single mother, prompting the family moving into a women’s shelter. She’s currently taking a Certified Nursing Assistant class at night.
But Cook’s spirits were high, especially seeing her children get some new clothes for school.
“It’s hard,” she said, “but it was definitely a blessing they got accepted (to the event).”
Countywide effort
A clothing certificate program is also offered for elementary schools in outlying areas as well as middle and high schools – Bonanza, Chiloquin, EagleRidge, Gearhart, Gilchrist, Malin, Merrill, Sage Community School, and Tulelake.
Middle and high school students are provided a $120 voucher for students to shop in-store with their legal guardians.
Parents interested in obtaining either an in-store voucher or a clothing certificate should contact their school, which will coordinate with Assistance League of Klamath Basin to provide assistance.