The line of people was more than a city block long, and the people in it broke out into applause and cheers as several black box trucks sporting American flags pulled up alongside the curb at the Mills Addition Park at noon on Sunday.
Some had been waiting for more than six hours for a chance to get a free bed mattress and box spring set.
It was the annual “Operation Love They Neighbor” event sponsored by Legacy Furniture and Bedroom Gallery of Klamath Falls and the brainchild of owners Ken and Pam Padilla.
“The idea is to get as many beds into the hands of people, especially those who have children,” Ken Padilla said. There were all sizes of beds available, but the emphasis was on youth sizes for the kids.
“We love this community and glad to be a part of it and we’re humbled by the ability to do the things we do,” Padilla said.
“We hope to make a difference in some people’s lives, people we don’t even know, but it’s the community we have in mind; it’s awesome to see it working together. All the employees and their families are here volunteering their time, too.”
This is the third year for the event. The first year, Legacy Furniture gave away 50 mattress sets; last year it was increased to 65; and this year it’s up to 75.
About 200 families stood in line, which started forming at 6 a.m. Sunday, to receive a mattress set, sheets, pillows and bed frames.
Ema Ramirez was first in line at 6 a.m. with her son, Diego. She was in need of a new mattress. Her son helped her carry all the goods home after the event.
Mikeda Price and Michelle Briones were also early to the line.
“It’s great to see them doing something for the people who really need a helping hand,” said Price, who was hoping for a bed set for herself. This is the first time she’s participated in the event.
Ashley Butters and Shannon Lopez were also hoping for beds for themselves and their children. It was also their first time here.
“It’s good to see something positive done for this community,” Butters said.
It took little over an hour to hand out all the beds. Padilla noted that he hopes other stores will get involved in a giveaway that could have a larger impact on people’s lives.