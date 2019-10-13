A public open house on the Kingsley Field Joint Land Use Study will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at City Hall, 500 Klamath Ave., according to a news release.
Do you live, work or recreate in the area around Kingsley Field and Crater Lake — Klamath Regional Airport? The City of Klamath Falls, in cooperation with Klamath County, Kingsley Field and other organizations completed a Joint Land Use Study (JLUS) to address compatibility around the airfield and to limit encroachment. The overall JLUS goal is to protect the viability of current and future missions at Kingsley Field while accommodating regional growth and protecting public health and safety.
The City of Klamath Falls and Klamath County are looking to update their zoning codes to incorporate JLUS recommendations. To provide an overview of the JLUS process and its implementation and to receive public input on,the public is invited to participate in an open house.
For more information, visit www.kingsleyjlus.com.