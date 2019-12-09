The public is invited to the Sky Lakes Collaborative Health Center grand opening from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, according to a news release.
Visitors will be able to see one of the two floors that will be the new Sky Lakes Primary Care Clinic. Five stand-alone clinics – Sky Lakes Primary Care on Almond, Sky Lakes Primary Care on Clover, Sky Lakes Family Medicine Clinic, Sky Lakes Adult Medicine Clinic, and Sky Lakes Klamath Medical Clinic – will consolidate on the second and third floors. The new clinic opens for patient care in January, 2020.
Consolidating the clinics enables more patient services such as on-site nutrition and pharmaceutical counseling, and behavioral health consults that were unavailable in the smaller clinics. For greater patient convenience, lab tests and X-ray services will be available on the first floor. The public can visit those spaces during the open house.
The open house also will include the Cascades East Family Medicine Clinic. Currently serving thousands of local patients, Cascades East will be able to serve even more patients from its expanded space on the first floor.
The headquarters of the OHSU Campus for Rural Health will be on the ground floor and will provide vital space to advance health care education.