Within the Klamath County Air Quality Zone, the annual fall open burn window will start on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 8 a.m., according to a Klamath County Public Health news release.
The window in which residents may open burn will continue through Sunday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. The ability to burn outdoors is predicated on several factors:
■ The Air Quality Conditions Forecast must be ‘Green.’ The daily conditions forecast can be checked by calling 541-882-BURN (2876).
■ Only residential yard waste, such as tree limbs, brush and leaves may be burned.
■ All burning must occur between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
■ No trash, plastic, rubber, tar, petroleum products, treated or painted wood may be burned.
■ The use of burning barrels is prohibited.
■ The burning of commercial, construction, demolition or industrial waste is not included in this burn window. Burning for these purposes requires a special permit from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality; contact Frank Messina at the DEQ office in Bend at 541-633-2016.
■ Agricultural burning inside the Air Quality Zone is prohibited without a certificate of variance issued by Klamath County Public Health.
The Open Burn Window may be cancelled at any time due to Air Quality or Fire Hazard conditions.
Residents are urged to check with your local Fire District or the City of Klamath Falls (inside the city limits) for additional restrictions.
Additionally, Fire District requirements include:
■ The wind must be between 4-10 miles-per-hour.
■ There must be a pressurized water hose available at the fire site at all times.
■ A responsible adult must be present at the fire from the first flames until the fire is completely extinguished.
■ The burn pile shall be no larger than six feet in diameter and four feet high.
■ There must be a six-foot clear area surrounding the base of the pile and the pile must be at least 20 feet from combustible fences and buildings.
■ The person conducting any burning is responsible for damage and the cost of an out of control burn as well as traffic problems and other hazards caused by the smoke.
For more information contact City of Klamath Falls Code Enforcement at 541-883-5358, Klamath County Environmental Health at 541-883-1122, or regional Klamath County Fire Districts.