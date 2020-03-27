Have you been hearing about all the ebooks, audiobooks, music, movies and more that the Klamath County libraries offer, but don’t have a library card to access them? We’ve got you covered! Any Klamath County resident can now register for a library card online.
Head to klamathlibrary.org and click on the “My Account” link at the top of the page. That will take you to a login page for a library account – and a sentence up top that says “click or tap here to register now.” Fill out the form, hit submit, and you’re all set! We’ll email you a barcode that you can use to access online library partners like Hoopla, Library2Go/Libby, Kanopy, Flipster, Mango Languages, and more. Get started at klamathlibrary.org/emedia, or search for one of the above names in your favorite app store.
This “digital library card” can’t be used to check out physical library materials; however, once the libraries reopen, you can convert the digital card to a regular one by visiting a library branch and presenting a photo ID.
“Stay Home, Save Lives,” but still get the most out of Klamath County libraries! For the most up-to-date information on this and other measures that Klamath County libraries are taking to help folks prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the “frequently asked questions” page at klamathlibrary.org/coronavirus or call 541-882-8894.