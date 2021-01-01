Klamath County Libraries will host a variety of online events for families, kids and teens throughout January, according to a news release.
January Theme — STEAM Month: That’s short for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics, and they’re vital building blocks for learning! Pick up a kit each week at the Youth Services desk (while supplies last) and learn a different STEAM skill with a fun winter craft! For ages 5-12.
■ Jan 4 – 10: Penguin Card
■ Jan 11 – 17: Borax Snowflakes
■ Jan 19 – 24: Coffee Filter Snowflakes
■ Jan 25 – 31: Modeling Clay Snowman
January Teen Writing Contest: Side Stories: Have you ever wanted to hear the story of Harry Potter from Neville Longbottom’s perspective? Or perhaps the Legend of Zelda games told from Zelda’s perspective? Well, here’s your chance! Write a short story from your favorite secondary character’s perspective – based on any movie, show, book, or video game (maximum 3,000 words). Entry deadline is January 31st. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Basin Book Trader. For ages 12-18. For complete rules visit klamathlibrary.org/teens/teen-contests/teen-writing-contest.
Camp Write Stuff: Weekdays after school. Join fellow authors each afternoon to bounce ideas – or just leverage a little friendly peer pressure to make yourself work on that fic you’ve been putting off. Email Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org for the link to join! For ages 12-18.
Baby Bouncers Storytime Online: Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Join us each week for stories, games, and catchy songs live on Zoom! Register once at klamathlibrary.org/babybouncers or by emailing Katie at khart@klamathlibrary.org, and join in as much as you like! This storytime is aimed at newborns through 18 months, but all are welcome.
Teen Dungeons & Dragons: Mondays and Tuesdays. We have everything you need to play – just bring a healthy dose of imagination! We have three playgroups, which meet at different times on Mondays and/or Tuesdays. Email Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org to get your character started! For ages 12-18.
Teen Gaming Hour: Thursdays at 4 p.m. We’re finding the imposter, trading fruit and more every Thursday at 4pm! Email Vesta at vkerns@klamathlibrary.org for the link to participate. For ages 12-18.
Preschool Power Storytime Online: Fridays at 11 a.m. Come for stories, songs and more, live on Zoom! Register once at klamathlibrary.org/preschoolpower or by emailing Vesta at vkerns@klamathlibrary.org, and join as many sessions as you like! Suggested for children 3 to 5.
Lemon Brick Road Studios Comics Club: Saturday, Jan. 9 from 12-3 p.m. Our ongoing comics club for artists and writers in sixth through 12th grade hangs out online on the second Saturday of every month. Email Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org or club advisor Professor Franny at franny.howes@gmail.com to get the link to join in.
Teen Discord: Did you know the Klamath County Library has a Discord server for teens to hang out? It’s true! The conversations happening there inspire quite a few of our events for ages 12-18. Email Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org for more info.
For more information call 541-882-8894, visit the Youth Services desk, or see the online calendar at klamathlibrary.org/calendar