Klamath County Libraries are providing online activities for families, kids and teens for the month of October, according to a Klamath County Libraries news release.
October is Harry Potter month at Klamath Libraries. Each week, pick up a different craft kit at the Youth Services desk, then join us for the tie-in live event on Zoom each Friday at 4 p.m. Zoom connection details will be in the craft kit. Kits for the week of Oct. 5 will by Pygmy Puff Pets. Kits for the week of Oct. 12 will be Monster Books. Kits for the week of Oct. 19 will be Slime. Kits for the week of Oct. 26 will be House Pride Bookmarks. The Library has also created a text-adventure escape room, with prizes from the Youth Services desk available after completion, at maxdcrow.itch.io/hogwarts-escape.
Other online activities include:
n Camp Write Stuff: Weekdays at 9 a.m. Join fellow authors each morning to bounce ideas — or just leverage a little friendly peer pressure to make yourself finish that fic you’ve been procrastinating on. (You know the one.) For ages 12-18. Email Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org for the link to join!
n Virtual Storytime: Tuesdays at 11 a.m. We go live on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KlamathCountyLibrary, each week with stories, games, and surprisingly catchy songs. (Don’t worry if you miss us live — we host a recording of each Virtual Storytime on our Facebook page.)
n Teen Dungeons & Dragons: Tuesdays. We have everything you need to play — just bring a healthy dose of imagination! We have three different playgroups: one from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., another from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and one from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Email Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org to get your character started!
n Teen Art Hour: Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. Hang out and make art together! (Running low on art supplies? Stop by the Youth Services desk for a kit.) Email Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org for the link to join.
n Animal Crossing: New Horizons Hour: Thursdays at 4 p.m. We gather in the Nintendo Switch game to trade items, admire each other’s outfits, and more! Email Vesta at vkerns@klamathlibrary.org for the code to enter our Animal Crossing island.
n Storytime Live: Fridays at 11 a.m. Do you like our Facebook live storytimes, but wish you could join in? Katie’s got an interactive storytime for you! Register once at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMkcuuorDMoGNNV3QU2Xi5nmIhPqvpjjyQR and you’ll have access to a whole month of Storytime Live gatherings. Email Katie at khart@klamathlibrary.org if you need help connecting to Zoom.
n Teen Fan Club: Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Because libraries are more than just books, our “book club” for teens celebrates media of all kinds! From novels to manga, movies to K-Pop, let’s chat about it all. Email Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org to join.
n Lemon Brick Studios Comics Club: October 10 from noon to 3 p.m. Our ongoing comics club for artists and writers in sixth through 12th grade hangs out online on the second Saturday of every month! Email Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org or club advisor Professor Franny at franny.howes@gmail.com to get the link to join in.
n Teen Discord! Did you know the Klamath County Library has a Discord server for teens to hang out! It’s true! The conversations happening there inspire quite a bit of our online events. Email Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org for the server info.
For more information, please call 541-882-8894, visit the Youth Services desk, or see our calendar at klamathlibrary.org/calendar.