Ballots are out for the May 18 special district election in Klamath County.
The last day to mail in ballots is Friday, May 14. Ballots can be placed in drop boxes until 8 p.m. on election day.
Turnout is slightly outpacing the previous two special elections in May 2019 and May 2017. In the 2019 election total turnout was just 20% and in 2017 just 18% of voters participated in the election.
This year’s turnout of 9.3% is slightly ahead of turnout rate a week before the election in those prior two. At this time in 2019, about 9.0% of Klamath County voters returned their ballots and 8.8% of ballots were returned in 2017.
Contested races on the ballot include school board seats for Klamath Falls City Schools, Klamath County School District and Klamath Community College. Candidates are also running for posts on the boards of the South Suburban Sanitary District and many special districts.
Ballot drop sites can be found at the Klamath Basin Senior Center, Klamath Community College, Klamath County Clerk’s Office, in the parking lot behind the Klamath County Government Center and the Walker Range FPA.