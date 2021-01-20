Larry Whalon has one major regret about something that hasn’t happened during his tenure as the Lava Beds National Monument’s superintendent – the development of a trail from Mammoth Crater to Hidden Valley and, further on, the Caldwell Butte area.
“I’ve walked it several times,” Whalon said of hike. “It’s something I wanted to help make it happen.”
He envisions a trail that would also be horse-friendly.
“That’s the one regret I have,” he said.
One thing he doesn’t regret is deciding to live in the park, appropriately at the historic superintendent’s house that is located just steps from park headquarters, the visitor center and hiking trails.
“Living up here, the quiet is deafening,” Whalon said, noting the seasonal sounds of cranes and songbirds. “I have deer that sleep on my porch. There’s a badger that lives in my woodpile.”