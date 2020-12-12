One person died and numerous people were injured as cars crashed on icy roads Saturday in the Klamath Basin.
Overnight snow mixed with early morning fog to create treacherous conditions, according to Oregon State Trooper Bob Fenner.
Klamath Falls Police Department officers were on the scene of a crash early Saturday on Highway 97 near the Pilot Travel Center when a semi-truck lost control and struck three patrol cars and a fire truck at the scene. The semi-driver fled and as of Saturday evening had not been apprehended.
Minutes later, another semi collided with the same Klamath County Fire District #1 engine at the scene, causing significant damage. That driver stopped and was cited, said Fenner.
Soon after, responders were dispatched south on Highway 97 to the Oregon and California border to a fatal crash.
Fenner said a pickup truck driving south on Highway 97 lost control on icy roads and crashed into oncoming traffic. The pickup truck driver died at the scene. 17 vehicles were involved in the crash and the highway was closed in both directions for more than four hours.
In addition, there were numerous crashes on icy Highway 39 near Merrill.
