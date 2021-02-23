One person died and three others were seriously injured in a head-on crash on Highway 140 near Lake of the Woods on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Oregon State Police, two vehicles were involved in the collision that took place around 3 p.m. at milepost 36, near the turnoff for Lake of the Woods. One person was transported to the hospital by AirLink helicopter.
The highway was closed for more than an hour until some traffic was able to move through the area. ODOT did not clear the scene until about 6:45 p.m.