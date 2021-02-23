Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

One person died and three others were seriously injured in a head-on crash on Highway 140 near Lake of the Woods on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Oregon State Police, two vehicles were involved in the collision that took place around 3 p.m. at milepost 36, near the turnoff for Lake of the Woods. One person was transported to the hospital by AirLink helicopter.

The highway was closed for more than an hour until some traffic was able to move through the area. ODOT did not clear the scene until about 6:45 p.m.

