The Oregon Long-Term Care Ombudsman program currently needs individuals willing to become certified ombudsmen volunteers and protectors of the rights of older adults and people with disabilities in care facilities, according to a news release.
Currently, in Klamath County there is only one certified volunteer. To generate more interest in work as an ombudsman volunteer an interactive live training via Zoom is being planned in November.
The Office of the long-term care ombudsman is an independent state agency that was established to represent those who reside in long term care, including nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, residential care facilities, adult foster care homes, and memory care settings.
If interested in attending the training, an application process must be completed, which includes submitting an application, participating in an interview, having references checked, and completing a criminal record Check. Volunteers are expected to commit for at least a year after completing the training.
To report a concern at a long-term care facility, or to learn more about volunteering, call 1-800-522-2602 or visit www.oltco.org. There is a deputy on duty weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information call or email Fred Steele at 1-800-522-2602 or fred.steele@oregon.gov.