ALTURAS, Calif. — The Modoc National Forest and its partners have completed the year’s wild horse gather operations, according to a news release.
Modoc National Forest personnel have decided to make horses aged 10 and older available for placement beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10. Forest personnel also heard concerns from potential adopters and will offer in-person viewing appointments at the Double Devil Wild Horse Corrals beginning Nov. 10 by appointment only Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Call 530-233-8738 to make viewing appointments.
Horses ages 1-9 will first become available in a series of virtual placement events beginning Tuesday, Dec. 1.
All placement forms including a viewing and pick-up scheduling request form can be found at https://go.usa.gov/xQ3r3. Photos of most available horses are found at Double Devil Wild Horse Corrals Facebook page.
Submit adoption and/or sales with limitations applications for approval as soon as possible to be preapproved for participation in the virtual events, which will continue through Jan. 5.