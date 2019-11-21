Klamath Falls City School board members will have a report in hand by Dec. 31 that prioritizes facility needs for the school district and estimates starting points for costs of changes that could range from re-configuring schools and their educational structure to consolidating current schools to renovating or building new ones.
This is after board members heard a presentation Tuesday evening about the results of a community survey that asked what district parents want for their students in the next 10 years. The survey, conducted by Susan Miller, of Colorado-based Cooperative Strategies, that was open to the public for about a week, yielded responses from 165 people about the future of Conger, Mills, Pelican and Roosevelt elementary schools, and Ponderosa Middle School.
“You guys are kind of special, there’s not that many people out there that have legacy buildings like you all,” Miller said, “that are using them the way you guys are.”
Many – if not all – ideas were discussed in a brainstorming work session Tuesday evening for how the district could envision the future of district schools, based on survey results and slightly declining enrollment projections for the district.
Ideas were wide-ranging, including the concept of moving the administrative office at Lucille O’Neal Education Center and opening a school there, offered up by board member Lori Theros.
Building new schools on a larger piece of property was also discussed as a concept.
Additional properties
Superintendent Paul Hillyer said the district has additional properties currently not being used, including property at Steen Sports Park that could be considered for use.
Board member Carol Usher offered the idea of staggering building renovations or new builds in order to save money.
Hillyer posed concerns with staggering construction, however, due to all four buildings being 100 years or older.
“We can stagger this out for another 50 years, and that means how many more generations of kids have to suffer through these 100-year-old buildings,” Hillyer said.
Board member Mike Moore added, “How much will the community want to spend?”
Some concerns were also aired over the impact of certain decisions, including moving schools out of neighborhoods.
“We know what happened at KU,” Moore said. “The voters a number of years ago did not approve a bond to move the high school to another location. They did approve this bond to keep the high school where it is. That’s a concern of mine with neighborhoods.”
Lessons from KU
Hillyer said whoever is in charge of the next bond effort could leverage how hard it was to reconstruct and renovate KU as a selling point for building something new.
Board member Trina Perez noted the need to consider those with neighborhood loyalty.
“Location, location, location,” Perez said. “We cannot forget that.”
During a Monday meeting, which included elementary school parents, the idea was floated to incorporate parts of the old buildings into something new that Miller said could “tie one legacy with another.”
Growing traffic congestion at all four elementary schools were concerns aired by board members and elementary principals.
“We’re all land-locked,” said Julie Bainbridge, principal at Conger Elementary. “Even when we have events and things, parking is not good … It’s just an issue that the town has grown around these beautiful buildings.”
Neighborhood input
Bainbridge said neighbors of the school are patient, and she wants to make sure all voices are heard in further discussions about potential changes, like school consolidations.
“The people that own their homes and live in these areas need to have a voice when we start talking about this because they’re the ones that live with it on a daily basis,” Bainbridge said.
Joel Sauter, principal at Roosevelt Elementary, believes trying something new is a good idea.
“I think we have to look outside the box,” Sauter said. “What we have right now isn’t working. As we think about what to do for Roosevelt, the capacity that we’re at and we don’t have room to expand …. We have to look at something different.”
No actions were made at the meeting and all ideas are strictly concepts at this stage. A forthcoming report in December will determine next steps, if any.