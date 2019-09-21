MERRILL — The historic Old Merrill Cemetery will be the setting for the Klamath County Museum’s 13th annual “Night at the Cemetery” program to be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, according to a news release.
Tickets are available for earlier tours that will begin before sundown. Later tours will begin at nightfall. They are $10 and must be purchased in advance at the museum at Main and Spring streets in Klamath Falls. Tickets can also be reserved over the phone with a bank card by calling 541-882-1000. No tickets will be available at the event. Children will be welcomed, although the program is geared toward adults.
“We usually do this program at Linkville Cemetery in Klamath Falls, but this year we’re going to explore the history of the Merrill-Malin-Tulelake area,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “We have an all-star cast of south county residents who will portray our historic characters.”
Proceeds will benefit the museum, the Klamath Falls YMCA and the Merrill Lions Club flagpole fund.
The hour-long presentation will be made in a tour through the cemetery with small audience groups led from station to station by a guide. It will involve walking short distances over uneven ground covering up to a quarter-mile.
Cast members will include Nancy Baley, Ryan Bartholomew, Brian Bicknell, Patsy Gasser, Robin King, Greg Matthews and Steven Moore. Among the characters being portrayed will be Nathan Merrill, founder of the town of Merrill. Dan Van Brimmer, among the Klamath Basin’s earliest white residents, will also be portrayed, as well as Stephen Stukel, for whom Stukel Mountain is named.
Those attending are advised to dress for cool weather and be prepared for the possibility of rain. Tickets are non-refundable. In the event of extremely harsh weather, the event will be moved to Walt Wilson Hall at the Merrill Civic Center.