Klamath County Public Works Department will be conducting paving and shoulder work on Old Fort Road from April 22 – May 1, according to a news release.
The construction efforts may include weekend work in addition to regular business hours. Travelers should expect lane closures with flaggers from Loma Linda to the end of pavement along Old Fort Road. Delays are expected for as much as 20 minutes while work is being conducted.
For more information contact the Klamath County Public Works Department at 541-883-4696.