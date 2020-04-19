Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Public Works Department will be conducting paving and shoulder work on Old Fort Road from April 22 – May 1, according to a news release.

The construction efforts may include weekend work in addition to regular business hours. Travelers should expect lane closures with flaggers from Loma Linda to the end of pavement along Old Fort Road. Delays are expected for as much as 20 minutes while work is being conducted.

For more information contact the Klamath County Public Works Department at 541-883-4696.

