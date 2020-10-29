For 18 years, Oregon Institute of Technology professor Robyn Wilde has been teaching students at Oregon Tech the properties of physics — a prerequisite in many of the engineering and health degrees and an area of interest for many environmental sciences and mathematics majors.
To expand his study of the topic even further and allow students realistic learning, Dr. Wilde has applied for — and been awarded — $120,000 from the National Science Foundation’s Research in Undergraduate Institutions grant opportunities.
Some of the basic questions still unanswered by physics are: why is there so little antimatter in the universe? Does gravity affect antimatter in the same way as matter?
Beginning this year, Dr. Wilde will start a three-year research investigation that will study particular aspects of how matter and antimatter interact.
In the first year of the investigation, Dr. Wilde will conduct research activities developing the theory of Positronium (Ps) scattering and presenting the results of this research at conferences. Undergraduate students will be involved in this research with the goal of providing them with an opportunity to apply mathematical methods to solve real-world physical problems. The second and third years will involve continued research and supervising undergraduate research projects, which the students will be paid for.
“Students learn to apply concepts from many areas of physics and develop instrumentation and computer skills important for many post-college paths in STEM fields,” said Wilde. “This provides students with a real contribution to science.”
Since joining Oregon Tech in 2002, Wilde has found many creative ways to show students applied physics — from introducing Vernier probes and computer interfaces into physics labs in 2005; to developing physics courses specifically applicable for medical imaging technology students; to working with students creating weather balloons; and through a course called “Journey to the edge of space.”
The NSF grant runs through 2023.
Dr. Wilde obtained a Ph.D. and M.S. in Physics from University of Nebraska, and a B.S. in Physics from Utah State University and has many published works.